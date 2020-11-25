Midwest Food Bank needs your help combating food security

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Exactly one week from now will be Giving Tuesday. A day where several Central Illinois organizations collect funds from their communities to help people struggling financially.

This year, the Bloomington-Normal Midwest Food Bank is taking those donations and using it on Tender Mercies meals.

The goal is to provide 200,000 of the meals to families, hoping to combat food insecurity for McLean counties hardest hit community members. Leaders say, they are taking donations right now, and they need as much money as they can get, as COVID-19 has made the giving efforts even more important.

“The economic impact has stretched to all cultures, all communities throughout the country,” said Tara Ingham, Executive Director of the Bloomington-Normal Midwest Foodbank. “The wonderful thing is Tender Mercies being a rice, a bean, and a textured vegetable protein meal, serves a high amount of nutrition, and a high amount of protein for every single serving.”

Ingham says, Tender Mercies have been a vital part of their COVID-19 and disaster relief efforts. Nearly 4 million meals have already been packaged in 2020, that’s up from 1.45 million meals last year.

If you’re interested in helping out visit their website, they are taking donations until Dec. 1.