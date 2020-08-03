Midwest FoodBank presents “Vision 2020”, an online auction benefitting children who need a bite to eat

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Midwest FoodBank’s annual fundraiser to help children dealing with food insecurity, has been canceled this year due to COVID-19. However, leaders say, that didn’t stop them from turning the event into a virtual one.

Starting Thursday August 6th until Saturday August 8th, the food bank will be presenting ‘Vision 2020” an online auction.

All of the proceeds go toward creating hope packs, which will provide a child with food every weekend for the entire upcoming school year.

If you are interested in participating, check out their website, where you’ll also be able to browse the 200 auction items.