Midwest Foodbank sending aid to Iowa; helping those hit by Derecho

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — The Midwest Food Bank is sending disaster relief boxes to Iowa, to aid those suffering from the remnants of the Derecho storm.

The hurricane wind-like storm did damage across the state, leaving more than 70,000 without power, and damaging one-third of the states crop land.

Two days ago the food bank sent a truckload worth of supplies, but felt the people in the area needed more, and on Thursday volunteers got together to pack and send another truckload to Cedar Rapids full of canned good, snacks and diapers.

“Normally we will send out family food boxes when asked for from the salvation army,” said Tara Ingham, Executive Director of the Bloomington-Normal Midwest Food Bank. “But now we are focusing on providing food, and supplies, to those kitchens where they are cooking. As well as, providing meals to those in need, and to the relief workers helping with those efforts.”

For those who wish to help the food bank provide aid, they are in need of financial donations to help cover the cost of supplies and fuel needed to transport them.