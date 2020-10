BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – A new face is throwing his hat in the ring for mayor of Bloomington.

Mike Straza officially announced his candidacy by way of a Facebook video Thursday morning. Straza said he is now suspending his campaign for alderman of Bloomington’s ward five in an effort to become the city’s next mayor. His announcement comes one day after Mayor Tari Renner announced he will not seek re-election of a third term.

Straza has lived in Bloomington for the last 37 years.