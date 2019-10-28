Mike Unes named VP of UnityPoint Health Methodist Proctor Foundation

PEORIA, Ill. — State politician Mike Unes is set to become the new Vice President for Unity Point Health’s Methodist Proctor Foundation come Jan. 1.

The announcement was made just a few days after Unes said he would not seek reelection to represent Illinois’ 91st District after serving five terms. The Republican representative’s current term ends in January of 2021.

“I am humbled and excited to join the excellent team at UnityPoint Health. The opportunity before me at the Foundation aligns with my passion to positively impact the wellbeing of our community. I am blessed to remain in the community that I know and love, and to be able to use my energy and experience to make a difference,” Unes said.

The Foundation is committed to generating resources for the sustainability and advancement of healthcare in the greater Peoria region.

“On behalf of UnityPoint Health, I am very pleased to welcome Mike as the new Vice President of our Methodist | Proctor Foundation,” Dr. Keith Knepp, President & CEO, UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois, said. “Mike is a community-minded leader with a proven track record in public service and fundraising. It’s clear he understands our mission and how important our exceptional healthcare services are to our community. I’m confident he’s the right person to lead our Foundation during this time of change in health care.”

Unes has been named East Peoria Distinguished Citizen of the Year by the East Peoria Chamber of Commerce and one of Peoria’s “Forty Leaders Under 40”.

The state representative was additionally recognized by numerous organizations for his legislative work, including being named “Legislator of the Year” by several groups. He was also named the “Voice of Senior Care” by the Illinois Health Care Association in 2018.