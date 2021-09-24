Milan woman dies in Peoria hospital, death being investigated as a homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Milan woman died at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center Wednesday, and her death is now being investigated as a homicide, the Peoria County Coroner said Friday.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said 54-year-old Julie Marie Bowser of Milan was found unresponsive outside in a parking lot at 718 Hillcrest Rd. in Milan at approximately 11:04 in the morning on Friday, Sept. 17.

He said she was initially taken to Unity Point Health (Trinity) E.R. in Rock Island but was later transferred to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria for what looked like a traumatic head injury.

Harwood said despite aggressive treatment efforts, Bowser died at OSF on Sept. 22, at 6:40 p.m.

An autopsy on Bowser revealed she suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her head, resulting in severe bleeding in the brain.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, Harwood confirmed.

No other information has been released at this time.