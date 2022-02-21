PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local car washes are serving twice the normal volume of cars, thanks to a combination of Thursday’s snowstorm followed by mild weather on Sunday and Monday, according to a local car wash manager.

Lucas Hart, general manager of Club Car Wash in Peoria, said they typically serve between 400 and 600 customers per day. On Sunday, more than 1000 cars came through the 5115 W. Holliday location.

“We’re seeing numbers I haven’t seen since I started here,” he quipped.

Despite the long lines, he said customers didn’t have to wait more than five minutes.

Hart said Thursday’s snowstorm spread salt on cars, which can be very harmful.

“It definitely helps that the sun is out. It also helps that it’s winter, so there’s salt on the road. People get salt on their cars, and it’s bad for your paint,” he said.

Hart said some customers use the car wash for snow removal.