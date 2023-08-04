BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Cultural Festival Celebration is set to return to the twin cities for the 44th year.

The festival will be held at Miller Park in Bloomington on Aug. 12 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival is free and celebrates cultural diversity and heritage in Bloomington-Normal.

Tony Jones, a volunteer and coordinator of the event, said that diversity is by design.

“The main idea behind it is to showcase a variety of styles, genres, and cultures of entertainment and give people an opportunity to be exposed to different things,” said Jones. “It’s a great opportunity to explore the world of art and discover something new. The event is like a buffet, offering something for everyone, allowing people to sample a little from each dish and find something they like or to simply enjoy trying something different.”

There are a variety of performances scheduled throughout the day, which can be found here. There will also be vendors and food trucks on site.

More information may be found on the festival’s website.