BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Playground is expected to temporarily close for a construction project on April 11.

According to a City of Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts department press release, the project will replace the surfacing on the playground.

“This upgrade will really benefit the playground users as the new surface will be a single continuous piece which will minimize buckling that occurs from wear and tear,” Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Assistant Director Mose Rickey said. “The timing of the project is ideal, as it will not push back the Summer opening of the popular spray ground.”

The playground is expected to reopen on May 2.

Anyone with questions or is interested in information on classes, programs, or events is encouraged to contact the City of Bloomington’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Department at (309) 434-2260 or visit its website.