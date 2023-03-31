BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo announced an exciting addition to its Zoo Family Friday.

According to a zoo press release, The Cotton-top Tamarins, Paquito and Quilla, have given birth in the rainforest habitat.

The zoo stated that the first-time parents are taking good care of their infant, and zoo staff are closely monitoring them and have reported successful nursing and parenting behaviors.

The infant’s gender is currently unknown.

The couple is a recommended reproductive pairing by AZA program managers, and this successful birth is important for the ongoing management of this species. Cotton-top Tamarins are considered critically endangered.

New signs and visual barriers have been placed in their exhibit to give the family some extra quiet space. The rainforest may be periodically closed to ensure the animal’s well-being.