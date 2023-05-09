BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Miller Park Zoo announced the unexpected loss of Chumu, a male De Brazza Monkey, Tuesday.

According to a Miller Park press release, Chumu had been under observation and treatment for medical issues for several weeks.

While he was receiving a full physical exam, the veterinary team noticed Chimu was experiencing significant cardiac disease and was accumulating fluid around his heart.

Chumu died while under anesthesia. Preliminary observations indicate he died of cardiac failure.

While his exact age is unknown, records show that he was at least 18. The average De Brazza Monkey’s life expectancy is 15.

A full necropsy will be performed to better understand Chumu’s condition.

Chumu first came to the zoo in 2021 from the San Diego Zoo to celebrate the opening of De Brazza Plaza.