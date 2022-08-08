BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo announced the death of Spencer, one of the zoo’s North American River Otters, Monday.

According to a Miller Park Zoo Facebook Post, an autopsy was completed by the University of Illinois Veterinary College. The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but it was confirmed that the death was not COVID related.

“We are saddened by the loss as Spencer was a favorite of staff and guests. Cause of death has not yet been determined. A mass was found in the abdomen and tissue has been sent off for diagnosis” said Miller Park Zoo Interim Director Anthony Nelson.

More information about Miller Park Zoo is available on the zoo’s Facebook page and website.