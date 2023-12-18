BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Miller Park Zoo announced that price increases are coming next year.

According to a Miller Park Zoo news release, admission prices, programs, and memberships will increase starting Jan. 1, 2024.

“Miller Park Zoo strives to remain accessible to the entire community. Associated cost increases over the past several years have made it necessary to adjust fees at the Zoo” said Jay Pratte, Director of Miller Park Zoo.

He continued, “It has been almost a decade since the last increase in 2015 when we raised admissions by one dollar. This necessary adjustment still maintains the Zoo as one of the most affordable family recreation options in the region.”

Updated Zoo admission prices can be found below:

Age 0-2: No Charge

Age 3-12: $7.00

Age 13-59: $9.00

Age 60+: $7.00 (including military and college students with ID,

Museums for All: $3.00 (per person within a family group of up to four, with presentation of SNAP card)

Group Rate (10 or more guests): $6.50.

Miller Park Zoological Society updated yearly membership rates: Individual: $45.00, Family & Grand Parent: $80.00, and Joint: $70.00.

Miller Park Zoo also announced it had joined Museums for All, described as “a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.”

Museums for All also supports those receiving food assistance to visit the zoo for a nominal fee. Other reduced fees will become available to eligible members of the public.