BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Miller Park Zoo will begin to see major upgrades on Monday as construction begins.

According to Miller Park Zoo Facebook, the sidewalk outside the Wallaby Walkabout and Guanacos and River Otters will be replaced.

While this construction will render half the park unavailable to the public, Milner Park Zoo is still emphasizing the animals that can be seen appreciate all visitors.

Admission to the park is free from March 13 until March 20.