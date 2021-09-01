Miller Park Zoo breaks ground on new educational theater

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo officially began construction Wednesday morning on its latest attraction.

Miller Park Zoo officials and supporters broke ground on the zoos’ new Outdoor Educational Theater that will take the place of the zoo’s current Rainforest Theater.

The new theater will include the capability to play video and audio as well as feature hookups for local bands and other events.

Miller Park Zoo director Jay Tetzloff said it expands the zoo’s offerings to education and enrichment.

“It gives us more opportunities for things like wedding receptions or weddings; anything that someone can come up with that wants to use this space, it’ll be there for their usage,” Tetzloff said.

Tetzloff said it’s a $90,000 project that won’t cost Bloomington taxpayers anything.

“A zoo wouldn’t survive without community support, you need to have community support. In this case, 100% of this project is privately fundraised, so not having to worry about the budget from a city perspective the support is crucial for our survival for this community,” Tetzloff said.

The new theater is expected to open within the next two years.