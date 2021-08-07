Miller Park Zoo collects school supplies for Bloomington students at the annual ice cream social

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People donated school supplies for Bloomington High School students at Miller Park Zoo’s annual Ice Cream Social, Saturday, Aug. 7.

People who donated got free ice cream and admission to the zoo.

The zoo was accepting a variety of items, like pencils and pens, paper, notebooks, backpacks, and more.

The zoo’s business manager, Anthony Nelson, said turnout was high, filling more than three boxes with supplies. He said the drive is setting local students up for a successful school year.

“There’s a lot of people in the area whether it be for COVID or just in general who can’t afford school supplies,” Nelson said. “Every student should start the school year on equal footing, so a chance to give back to local kids so they can start the school year and be just like everybody else.”