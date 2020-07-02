Miller Park Zoo happy to be re-open

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A successful return to Miller Park Zoo after one week of welcoming back families.

Reservations are still required before visiting the zoo, as is wearing a mask.

The zoo director says turn out has been great and that the animals seem to recognize the return of visitors.

He says there haven’t been many problems with people following the guidelines.

“People have been very excited I kinda welcomed everybody the first Friday morning and everybody cheered that we were open. I’m excited for people to be out, our animals are excited and staff definitely too,” said zoo director Jay Tetzloff.

He adds the reservation requirements could be lifted in the next couple of weeks.