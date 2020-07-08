Miller Park Zoo has a new Red Ruffed Lemur

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A lemur born at the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington this spring is now on display.

Zoo leaders say the baby female will join her mother, father, and older sister for zoo patrons to visit. Jay Tetzloff, the zoo director, says Red Ruffed Lemurs are native to Madagascar and are critically endangered.

“We’re very excited to announce the birth of our red ruffed lemur,” explained Jay Tetzloff, Miller Park Zoo Director. “Watching primates grow up in the Zoo is exciting for guests and staff alike.”

The Red Ruffed Lemurs are one of only a few primates to have litters. They can be seen on display next to the red wolf exhibit.

