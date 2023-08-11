BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington is hosting a few events this weekend in preparation for the new school year.

The ice cream social and school supply drive will be Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. as families bid summer goodbye with free ice cream cups with paid admission.

There will be games and face paintings available as well.

School supplies will be collected throughout the day to help Bloomington High School students in need. In exchange for school supplies, Miller Park Zoo will admit two children per paying adult.

The zoo listed 3-ring binders, loose-leaf paper, black pens, markers, colored pencils, spiral notebooks, two-pocket folders, and pencils as needed items.

To top off the day, the zoo will be hosting twilight mini-golf from 8 to 10 p.m. The tickets will be $7 a round and must be purchased in advance. The proceeds will benefit the zoo’s conservation fund.

To learn more about the zoo and its events, visit Miller Park Zoo’s website.