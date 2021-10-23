Miller Park Zoo hosts “Spooktacular” event, Sunday event canceled due to weather

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There was lots of activity at Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington this weekend, with the zoo hosting their annual “Spooktacular” event.

The zoo, filled with vendors, face painting stations, and of course candy, was open to families in the community.

Zoo Superintendent Jay Tetzloff said the goal of the event was to give kids in the community a safe space to have fun.

He added the event is great at night, allowing kids to see some of the animals who are more active in the evening, as well as the different decorations that light up.

“We used to just do Sunday afternoon, now we do Friday and Saturday night as well, and seeing the place lit up at night for Halloween, that’s been a huge help and a huge addition to getting more people out here, and maybe a little older kid to come out here on a Friday or Saturday night,” said Tetzloff.

Spooktacular was canceled for Sunday, due to inclement weather in the forecast.