Miller Park Zoo is giving neighbors in the Twin-Cities a chance to get out of the house, and see a holiday lights display

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Tis’ the season at Miller Park Zoo, and holiday cheer could be seen all around by members of the community.

“This is our 12th annual Wild Lights event here at the zoo, it is a light walk through for Christmas lights, the whole way thru the zoo; we have a thousand luminaries and it’s just a fun Christmas event for our guests to come visit,” said guest services and volunteer coordinator Morgan Hinchen.

She says the pandemic has switched up a lot of things this year.

“We’re not able to have vendors, or any kind of touch points. Children can’t sit on Santa’s lap but they can see him, so we’ve tried to adjust this year to adapt to COVID restrictions and things like that,” said Hinchen.

She, along with business manager Anthony Nelson, say in a year full of uncertainty they’re happy they can give people a nice escape from reality.

“2020 has been difficult for everybody, so it still gives people a chance to come out, do something they enjoy, see some lights, kind of spend some time together and just kind of enjoy the atmosphere,” said Nelson.

He hopes next year they can incorporate the activities they had to restrict this year due to COVID-19 protocols.

“We hope it goes back to a more normal event where we can have the buildings open so people can see more animals, our vendors can come inside, we’ll do the activities, the crafts, the games that we always do, and make it a more interactive event,” said Nelson.

And while this weekend’s wild lights events are sold out, there are still open slots for next weekends light display, all you have to do is call the Miller Park Zoo.