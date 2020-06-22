Miller Park Zoo is reopening Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — You can now put the Miller Park Zoo on your list of things to do this summer.

The zoo will reopen this Friday, but with new guidelines.

The maximum amount of people in the zoo will be 200 and anyone over the age of three is required to wear a mask. There will also be a one-way path to follow throughout the zoo.

The carousel, petting zoo, water fountains, Zootique, and concessions will remain closed for the time being.

“We’re happy to see those smiling faces even through a mask you can still see kids smile usually, but just getting the people back here to see and smell seeing the animals that’s what we’re here for,” said director Jay Tetzloff.

If you want to visit the zoo you must make an appointment beforehand by calling 309-434-2250. The first weekend will open to members only.

No walk-up tickets will be available. Doors reopen Friday at 9 a.m.