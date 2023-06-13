BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Miller Park Zoo announced that the sudden death of Indigo, the Randall Lineback cow Monday.

According to a Miller Park Zoo Facebook post, Indigo had been under veterinary treatment for G.I. and mobility issues last week, and her behavior was indicating that she was feeling worse.

The animal care and veterinary teams performed a complete examination and adjusted her food and some medication, which led to visible improvements in her appearance and appetite.

Her death was unexpected to the team.

Indigo was nine-years-old and came to the zoo in 2014. She was well-loved by her keepers and will be missed.

Indigo will undergo a full necropsy and testing to understand what Indigo was experiencing.

More information on Randall Lineback cows is available here.