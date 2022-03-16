BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — After state officials confirmed that bird flu was found in Mclean County, the Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has moved its birds indoors.

On Sunday, March 15, the zoo moved all of its bird species inside to eliminate contact with wild birds on zoo grounds

The zoo’s superintendent, Jay Tetzloff, said they are also isolating the different bird species from one another to prevent cases of bird flu.

However, he said guests are still able to go through the Tropical Rainforest exhibit to see the songbirds.

“We are asking our guests to step on foot baths before they enter the tropical rainforest. It’s a way to help clean their shoes before they walk into that building, again as an extra precaution,” said Tetzloff.

He also said the birds might not come out until after migration so he’s hoping they will be able to bring the birds back by June or July.