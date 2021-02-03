Miller Park Zoo offering free admission every Friday during the month of February

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Those in the Twin-Cities looking for something fun to do during the month of February, look no further.

Miller Park Zoo is offering free admission to guests every Friday during the month of February.

Business manager Anthony Nelson says this year more than ever, staff at the zoo are happy to be able to provide this to the community.

He hopes this opportunity will allow residents who don’t get to visit the zoo often, the chance to check it out.

“We’re always looking for a chance to give back, so this is kind of an opportunity for us in February to give back to everyone in the community whether you come to the zoo all the time or rarely, it’s great to see smiling faces walk through the zoo in January, February,” said Nelson.

The zoo is operating at 50% capacity, and masks are required while in attendance.

Nelson hopes many will come out to see the snow leopard cubs who returned to the zoo in December.