Miller Park Zoo opens park side concession stand

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo opened a window to its new concession stand on Thursday, July 16.

The menu is offering the same items it offered before the pandemic. They are not refilling souvenir cups but instead giving large sodas for $1 if you show your souvenir cup. Seating is still available just outside of the concession stand.

The concession stand joined the Zootique and the outside portion of the zoo which have already opened.

The zoo also made a one-way path throughout the zoo to help patrons stay socially distant. Masks are required for customers who are three-years-old and over.















This story was written by WMBD intern Damon Breitbarth

