BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — South America has made its way to the Midwest. The Miller Park Zoo opened its South American exhibit on Thursday.

The exhibit features an anteater, tortoises and a pudu which is a miniature deer. The zoo has been working for more than a year to prepare this exhibit.

“This whole section of the zoo has a completely different feeling to it. And I think this is really going to be good for the community. And I think that’s what makes me the happiest; is watching everyone’s hard work end up being so successful,” said Jay Pratte, Miller Park Zoo Director.

On Thursday the zoo held a special reception for donors and local dignitaries. The exhibit is open for the public beginning Friday. Zoo leadership is happy to see the plans for the exhibit come to life.

“Together we have accomplished amazing things and many projects over the years making our zoo a beautiful community asset,” said Tom Carroll, President of the Miller Park Zoological Society.