BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo is seeking assistance in acquiring a new aquarium as its 30-year-old facility has recently sprung a leak.

The aquarium was home to its piranhas, who were safely transferred to another small aquarium in its zookeeper kitchen.

The Zoo said it is currently researching new habitat options but is looking for a large aquarium.

They are looking for someone to donate a 125-150 gallon aquarium that will hold water.

The Zoo said anyone willing to donate can message through Facebook, email sgoaley@city.blm.org, or call 309-434-2250.