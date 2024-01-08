BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington announced it is on the hunt for adult volunteers of all kinds and abilities.

The zoo will be hosting an informational session on Jan. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. and Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the zoo located at 1020 S. Morris Avenue in Bloomington.

The informational sessions will be hosted by the volunteer coordinator to answer any questions and to tell those interested what it takes to be a volunteer for the zoo.

Volunteers are not required to have any previous training. Volunteering opportunities are open to those aged 16 or older.

For further information or questions, contact volunteer coordinator Silvia Schuh at sschuh@cityblm.org or 309-434-2826.