Miller Park Zoo summer classes going virtual

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington is still closed, but that’s not stopping them from finding ways to still offer summer classes, virtually.

Both the Animal Crackers and ZooKids classes will be held over zoom this summer.

The kids will hear a story, do a craft, and meet an animal.

The zoo says kids are too invested in these classes to cancel them.

“If you start coming as soon as you’re eligible when you’re three and you take every class until you’re five years old you never meet the same animal twice,” said Business Manager at the zoo Anthony Nelson. “A lot of these kids kind of know which animals they haven’t seen yet and get excited to see about it so we still wanted to give them an opportunity to participate in the class.”

Registration is open right now.

Classes begin on June 9.