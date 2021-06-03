Miller Park Zoo to host educational classes, summer camps

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Miller Park Zoo Sign_-4950046123450087919

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Toddlers and up will have an opportunity to get hands-on at the Miller Park Zoo this summer.

Animal Crackers: For kids ages 3-5, and a grown-up, the group will meet once a month for a story, animal encounter, craft and snack. The registration fee includes admission to the Zoo for the participating child and adult on the day of the class.

Zoo Kids: Children ages 6-7 can take part in a two-hour class that gives them a chance to start learning in-depth about animals. The class includes themed stories, crafts, animal encounters anda snack.

Zoo Safari Camp: Investigating animal classes, crafts, games, animal encounters and a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo will be the highlights of this five-day camp for those ages 8-9. Chambers will receive a t-shirt to wear throughout the week.

Animal Adventures Camp: Kids ages 10-12 can learn about rainforests, deserts, mountains, and the animals that live there. Animal encounters, projects, activities, and a snack will round out the week. A t-shirt will be provided.

Jeepers Keepers Mini Camp: Children ages 7-17 will give students a look into what it takes to be a zookeeper including animal feeding, exhibit cleaning, animal husbandry, veterinary care, and animal enrichment. A snack will be provided and participants are advised to wear closed shoes and dress for getting dirty outdoors.

Escape the Zoo: For those age six and older, an escape room style program will lead them through a series of riddles and puzzles in the zoo to unlock a mystery.

Zoo Photography: Participants ages 10-17 will learn the art of photographing animals from an expert photographer. Students are asked to bring a camera (phone cameras cannot be used), a memory card, and a fully charged battery.

The Art of Animals: Those ages 8-17 can expect to visually study the zoo’s goats to take time learning about their anatomy, locomotion and coloration. This knowledge will be used to create a pencil drawing. All art supplies will be provided.

Active Senior Tours: Those 55 and up can attend a tour on the second Wednesday of the month from 8:30-9:30 a.m. for $5. The tour will visit a different area of the Zoo each month and a guide will teach participants about the animals who live there. No reservations are required.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News