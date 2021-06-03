Miller Park Zoo to host educational classes, summer camps

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Toddlers and up will have an opportunity to get hands-on at the Miller Park Zoo this summer.

Animal Crackers: For kids ages 3-5, and a grown-up, the group will meet once a month for a story, animal encounter, craft and snack. The registration fee includes admission to the Zoo for the participating child and adult on the day of the class.

Zoo Kids: Children ages 6-7 can take part in a two-hour class that gives them a chance to start learning in-depth about animals. The class includes themed stories, crafts, animal encounters anda snack.

Zoo Safari Camp: Investigating animal classes, crafts, games, animal encounters and a behind-the-scenes look at the zoo will be the highlights of this five-day camp for those ages 8-9. Chambers will receive a t-shirt to wear throughout the week.

Animal Adventures Camp: Kids ages 10-12 can learn about rainforests, deserts, mountains, and the animals that live there. Animal encounters, projects, activities, and a snack will round out the week. A t-shirt will be provided.

Jeepers Keepers Mini Camp: Children ages 7-17 will give students a look into what it takes to be a zookeeper including animal feeding, exhibit cleaning, animal husbandry, veterinary care, and animal enrichment. A snack will be provided and participants are advised to wear closed shoes and dress for getting dirty outdoors.

Escape the Zoo: For those age six and older, an escape room style program will lead them through a series of riddles and puzzles in the zoo to unlock a mystery.

Zoo Photography: Participants ages 10-17 will learn the art of photographing animals from an expert photographer. Students are asked to bring a camera (phone cameras cannot be used), a memory card, and a fully charged battery.

The Art of Animals: Those ages 8-17 can expect to visually study the zoo’s goats to take time learning about their anatomy, locomotion and coloration. This knowledge will be used to create a pencil drawing. All art supplies will be provided.

Active Senior Tours: Those 55 and up can attend a tour on the second Wednesday of the month from 8:30-9:30 a.m. for $5. The tour will visit a different area of the Zoo each month and a guide will teach participants about the animals who live there. No reservations are required.