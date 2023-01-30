BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Take advantage of a local favorite this February by visiting Miller Park Zoo on any of their four Free Fridays.

February 3, 10, 17 and 24 will all be free admission days at the Zoo, Bloomington officials announced Monday.

“This will be a great way for all to enjoy what the Zoo has to offer and view all the new growth that has transpired this past year.” said Jay Pratte, Miller Park Zoo Director.

Parking is also free at the Miller Park Zoo located at 1020 S. Morris Ave. in Bloomington, Illinois.

Miller Park Zoo is open everyday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding Christmas and New Year’s Day.

For more information on Miller Park Zoo or any of the City of Bloomington’s Parks & Recreation facilities, programs, classes, and events please, contact the department at (309) 434-2260, or visit BloomingtonParks.org.