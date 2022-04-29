BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two new furry friends were welcomed into the Miller Park Zoo family Friday morning.

Zoo staff officially announced Friday that the zoo now has two Callimico, or Goeldi’s, monkeys on display at its tropical rainforest building.

A four-year-old male named Poe and a 12-year-old female named Chia came to Bloomington’s zoo from two other zoos within the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Miller Park Zoo superintendent Jay Tetzloff said this species of monkey comes from South America and is considered a threatened species in the wild.

“This is a brand-new breeding pair for us and the zoo. These guys are in a breeding program across North America, so it’s important for us to get them to breed, and they’ve actually bred already even though this is a brand-new pair we’ve had together for about a month,” Tetzloff said.

Tetzloff said staff have rearranged the rainforest building and the Callimico are right to the left when someone walks into the rainforest exhibit.

Miller Park Zoo is open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.