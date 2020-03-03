Miller Park Zoo welcomes new otter pups

BLOOMINGTON (WMBD) — The Miller Park Zoo announced that two otter pups were born at the zoo last Tuesday.

Guests can view the new pups with their mom, Tallulah, who the zoo said “is doing great,” on a monitor in the hospital window.

The birth of the otter pups is the fifth litter for Tallulah, but it will be Spencer’s, the male otter’s, first-ever offspring. North American River Otters rarely reproduce in zoos and aquariums; there have only been eight litters across 113 institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in the last 12 months.

A typical litter is three pups but can be anywhere from one to five, the zoo said.

“Otter pups are always great for our guests, and for the river otter population in general,” zoo superintendent Jay Tetzloff said. “We’re excited to watch them grow up, and I encourage people to stop by and see them.”

The opportunity to name the pups will be auctioned off at Zoo Do in September.