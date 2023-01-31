BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo is introducing its new female red wolf named Honey Bun on Tuesday.

According to a Miller Park Zoo Facebook post, Honey Bun is three years old and was born at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington.

Honey Bun was flown to Bloomington on Dec. 5 and has completed her more than 30-day quarantine. She was paired with a male red wolf, MoonPie, as part of a conservation project.

Last week, the two wolves were introduced to each other, and they have shown positive social behaviors across the last few days.

As part of the Red Wolf conservation efforts, the zoo is also taking part in a study to better understand the hormone levels of female red wolves.

More information and updates on Miller Park Zoo are available on its website and Facebook page.