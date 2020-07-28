Miller Park Zoo will soon welcome new animals; Bloomington council may make Juneteenth a city holiday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s official, after 6 months of planning, city leaders in Bloomington say two De Brazza monkeys and 2 Duiker antelopes will soon call central Illinois home.

The council voted to use $700,000 in city funds to design and create a new exhibit at Miller Park Zoo. The idea started in January when the zoo was given a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. That grant will be used to reimburse the city once the work is complete.

“This is our next project in the zoo’s master plan,” said Zoo Director, Jay Tetzloff. “It fills an empty spot in the zoo right now, and anytime you can add new exhibits, it’s always a great thing for our guests. We should see our attendance go up. We are super excited looking forward to moving forward with this project.”

$600,000 will go toward the new exhibit the remaining $100,000 will be used to upgrade concessions and repair the parking lot.

WATER MASTER PLAN

Also at council, city leaders approved a $170 million project to solve a projected water shortage.

They’re predicting the city’s population will increase by roughly 35% in the next 20 years. They say if that happens a major drought would be detrimental.

Currently the city gets its water from Lake Bloomington and the Evergreen Lake, but this project will have the city tap into two wells near Lake Bloomington, using them as a backup to the current water supply.

JUNETEENTH A CITY HOLIDAY

Lastly, if you live in Bloomington you may have another day off next year. The council voted to ask city staff about making Juneteenth and official holiday.

The day, June 19th, marks the last day of slavery in America.

City staff will now be creating a proposal for the council to make an official vote on at a later date.