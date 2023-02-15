BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Miller Park Zoo has lost a member of its family.

According to Miller Park Zoo Facebook, Hima had been suffering from advanced renal decline, a common issue for senior felines.

There is no real cure for renal failure (Chronic kidney disease) but zookeepers did everything possible for Hima’s comfort and quality of life.

Hima’s body language and behavior began to show that her time was near, and she was humanely euthanized after all medical treatment options were exhausted.

Hima was born in Granby Zoo in Quebec in 2010, before having three successful litters since 2015. The last two of those cubs are now adults.