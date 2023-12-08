BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Miller Park Zoo is hosting its 10th Annual Wild Lights event for the holidays.

The community is encouraged to bring kids to this family-friendly event that features an appearance by Santa, face painting, a smores station, and even a Merry-Go-Round.

And of course, Christmas lights adorned the zoo’s exterior and walkways.

For Silvia Schuh, the Events and Volunteer coordinator for Miller Park Zoo, the event is a good way for locals to get into festivities and maybe even give East Peoria’s holiday celebrations some friendly competition.

She described the history of the Wild Lights saying, “It has grown from a tiny event to what you see today. It’s a lot of fun, it’s meant to draw families to the zoo at night and help get people into the holiday spirit.”

“My vision is actually to expand into the Miller Park, not something that is just kept to the zoo, something to kind of give East Peoria a little run for their money,” laughed Schuh.

Wild Lights’ last night will be Dec. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost is $8 per person and $3 per person for MPZ Society members. Children under age three are free.