Millions coming to area airports thanks to Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill

A California man was arrested after law enforcement said he repeatedly touched his seatmate before exposing himself and masturbating on the Monday flight. (Getty Images)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — More than $123 million has been dedicated to Illinois’ 77 airports thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Of those, Bloomington and Peoria airports will receive funding as well.

The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects. This is the first of five annual rounds of funding Illinois airports will receive.

Locally, the Central IL Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal will receive $2,003,235, and General Downing – Peoria International will receive $2,828,384.