PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The CEFCU’s Board of Directors approved and distributed a $40 million extraordinary dividend.

According to a CEFCU news release, the amount each CEFCU member/owner gets is determined by dividends earned and interest paid during the first 11 months of the year.

All the funds were directly distributed into CEFCU member’s savings accounts on Friday.

“This Extraordinary Dividend is the direct result of CEFCU’s strong financial results and continued member loyalty,” CEFCU Board Chairman Kavita Sachdev stated. “It is just one of the many ways that CEFCU consistently delivers better to members/owners each and every day.”

CEFCU has returned $455 million in Extraordinary Dividends to members over the last 23 years.