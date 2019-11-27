Millions of holiday travelers hit the road and take to the sky

PEORIA, Ill. — For people headed out of town on Wednesday, they can expect busy airports and roads.

AAA says that 55 million Americans will travel to spend the holiday with family and friends.

“…That’s an increase from last year,” said Haylie Polistina, the safety education officer for district eight.

Director of airports Gene Olson is expecting lots of travelers to file through Peoria International Airport.

“November is not as busy as July, but we see a lot of traffic packed into maybe a five day period,” said Olson.

With so many people heading out of town, delays and traffic jams are inevitable.

“TSA has more work to do, screening more people and packages and bags, and so you really want to allow extra time,” said Olson.

But the sky’s not the limit, travelers will also be hitting the road.

“There’ll be a lot of people on the roadway this year, so be careful of other drivers on the roadway, make sure to reduce your speed, and get to where you’re going safely,” said Polistina.

And if traveling before Thanksgiving is busy, it’s going to be even busier on Sunday.

“For the Thanksgiving holiday, people tend to kind of trickle out of town, and then they flood back,” said Olson.