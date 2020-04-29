Milner Library is 3D printing personal protective equipment for local health professionals

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University’s Milner Library is making personal protective equipment for first responders and local health officials.

According to an Illinois State University news article, Milner Library’s Digital Media Specialist Steve Koehler has been using the library’s 3D printer to make face masks.

Koehler was inspired after he saw an article about 3D printers being used to make personal protective equipment in Italy. Koehler has been using both his own personal 3D printer and the libraries to increase his output.

Library Information Technology Director Paul Unsbee contacted other Illinois State University departments with 3D printers to expand their efforts.

ISU’s combined efforts managed to produce over 500 pieces of personal protective equipment. All completed equipment is sent to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency to be distributed to healthcare workers in need.

Community members interested in making personal protective equipment for local use should contact the McLean County Emergency Management Agency.

