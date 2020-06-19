Mini-golf reopens at Miller Park Zoo

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Weather permitting, mini-golf has reopened for the season at Miller Park Zoo with some new safety guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The 18-hole golf course is available from 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The new rules for the Summer 2020 session include:

Each hole will be played with a cut pool noodle in the hole to avoid the ball falling in.

No scorecards will be used.

Putters and balls will be cleaned and sanitized after every use.

Employees will be masked and gloved.

10 people will be allowed on the course at one time, which does include one worker.

It will be prepaid, if the time allotment is not filled it will be done on a first come first serve basis at the course.

A plexiglass barrier will be between the worker and golfers.

Miller Park Zoo’s miniature golf phone can be reached at 309-434-2651 for questions and concerns.

