Mini-golf reopens at Miller Park Zoo

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Weather permitting, mini-golf has reopened for the season at Miller Park Zoo with some new safety guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The 18-hole golf course is available from 12 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The new rules for the Summer 2020 session include:
Each hole will be played with a cut pool noodle in the hole to avoid the ball falling in.
- No scorecards will be used.
- Putters and balls will be cleaned and sanitized after every use.
- Employees will be masked and gloved.
- 10 people will be allowed on the course at one time, which does include one worker.
- It will be prepaid, if the time allotment is not filled it will be done on a first come first serve basis at the course.
- A plexiglass barrier will be between the worker and golfers.
Miller Park Zoo’s miniature golf phone can be reached at 309-434-2651 for questions and concerns.
