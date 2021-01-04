Minimum wage increase causes some business owners to re-evaluate

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The minimum wage in Illinois is rising, on its path to $15 an hour by 2025.

As of January 1, 2021, the minimum wage is now $11 an hour.

“Payroll goes up,” said Rich Pestien, the owner of Bushwacker.

When the law passed in 2019, James Cross, the owner of Leaves ‘n Beans says he had to re-evaluate his business.

“To be honest, I was very worried about it when they first passed it years ago. Now it’s not as much as of a shock because we’ve had years to prepare for this,” said Cross.

Cross says his margins were low. He’s now raised them to meet market level pricing.

“It made me realize that my customers weren’t paying a fair price, meaning they weren’t paying my staff a fair price to work. So really in my mind, it kind of corrected everything,” said Cross.

He says he’s thankful for the higher minimum wage and the impact it’s having on his workers and business.

“Now we’re very competitive, and we’ve found ourselves to, as long as we can survive paying this, we’re getting really, really good staff,” said Cross.

He says he plans to consider raising prices annually, but not overcharge customers, to balance the cost of the pay increases.

“We can finally pay our staff a livable wage,” said Cross.

Rich Pestien, the owner of Bushwacker says the increase sounds good on paper, but he thinks it could be a disadvantage for some younger workers.

“It might hurt entry-level people from getting jobs,” said Pestien.

He says if an 18-year-old has no job experience, he’s likely to hire someone older who has a better resume. He says, either way, he’ll have to pay them the same.

“You go with the person that’s got a little more experience and knows how to work,” said Pestien.

But he says, people under 18 are now paid $8.50 an hour. He believes it may be a more desirable wage for some employers and encourage them to hire more high-school-age workers.