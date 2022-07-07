PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A new trend on Tik Tok going by the name “Gentle Minions” is taking the internet by storm. Droves of teenagers have shown up to the animated movie in black tie suits and brought bananas as a snack.

The Universal Pictures animated film was released on July 1 and grossed $17 million at the box office over the July 4th weekend.

While the G-rated film is intended for a younger audience, the average age range for box office tickets has been between 13 and 17 years old.

A local Peoria movie theater has been experiencing the trend firsthand. Although they haven’t had to kick anyone out of the movie for noise complaints, Batya Butler said they have seen plenty of movie-goers dressed up.

” I’ve seen a lot of people come in here dressed with suits on and then they have masks and even one kid came in here and had a bald cap and was dressed like Gru. And then I’ve seen their tik toks on Tik Tok, so yeah it’s been a little crazy” said Butler.

The trend originated when popular music star Cole Bennet posted about it on his social media platforms.