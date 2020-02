PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A mini-van crashed into a building in Peoria causing a gas leak Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 3206 NE Adams just after 6:00 a.m. Firefighters said the van broke through the opposite wall of the business and hit a natural gas meter.

Ameren Illinois crews needed to dig below ground to stop the leak. The passenger in the car did get treatment at a hospital.

Peoria city code enforcement is now looking into the structural integrity of the building.