TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously voted not to move forward with plans for a solar farm. This decision was made Tuesday during a six-hour meeting that included presentations from the developers and public comment.

SolarStone is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company looking to open a third solar farm in Illinois. The proposed five-megawatt farm location would be on Grosenbach Road in Washington near Illinois Central Christian School.

The land is owned by Fon du Lac Park District, which in July 2022 agreed to enter into a 35-year lease agreement with SolarStone.

The board voted to not rezone the land, but it is only a recommendation.

The petition for rezoning will go before the Land Use Committee as well as the County Board. The board also voted to not issue a special use permit for the solar project. This is a final decision.

The next Tazewell County Land Use Committee Meeting is on Feb. 13. The next Tazewell County Board Meeting is on Feb. 22.