Minor Injuries in a four-vehicle collision

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There were minor injuries in a four-car accident on the 1000 block of University St. in Peoria Friday.
According to Peoria Police on the scene one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
