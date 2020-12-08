Minority communities hesitant to take COVID-19 vaccine

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A survey from Pew Research Center shows Black Americans’ distrust of the government is causing many to say they will not take the COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available.

Health officials said if not enough Americans get vaccinated, then months-long efforts to stop the pandemic could be wasted.

Covid-19 began sweeping across the nation in March, but now a vaccine will begin being distributed in a matter of weeks.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the process of getting the state fully vaccinated will be slow.

“This will not be a quick process, with the two-dose timeline, no single person will even fully vaccinated by Christmas, and it will likely be months before people with low-risk factors for covid-19 see their first dose,” Pritzker said.

Even after vaccinating health care workers and people at long term care facilities first, Michelle Sanders with Heartland Health Services said the biggest barrier health professionals will have to face is vaccine resistance.

A survey released by the Pew Research Center shows people of color are less likely to get the vaccine. This survey shows only 32% of black people and 56% of Hispanics plan to get vaccinated.

“We’ve been told for many years, especially people in the black and brown communities,’ don’t take anything that they give you, it could be a conspiracy, it could be they don’t really want you to get well, they just want to use you a guinea pig,” Sanders said.

Sanders said many Black people reference the government-backed Tuskegee syphilis study, in which nearly 400 black men with syphilis were told they were getting treated for bad blood but were instead denied proper treatment so doctors from the U.S. Public health service could track the disease’s full progression.

“We lack education and awareness all because of what happened years ago and historically that has affected the health outcome for people of color in our communities,” Sanders said.

WMBD asked viewers on social media if they will get vaccinated. On Facebook, some responses read in part “I’ll take a day of feeling bad if it means I can get back out into the real world.”

Stevon Hamilton of Peoria said he believes the vaccine was rushed.

“Am I going to be taking the vaccine? No. With the vaccine it is too early, We don’t know too much about the vaccine still,” Hamilton said. “The black community isn’t one of those communities that dive into vaccines anyway. The flu vaccine is still scary in our community,” Hamilton said.

Sanders said if the government doesn’t provide more education and data about the vaccine then resources, time, and money could be wasted if people do not line up to be inoculated.