Minority-owned boutique opens on North Sheridan Road in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Sunday, Charles and Drea Miner opened their new women’s fashion boutique “It’s Miner Things!”

It’s in the Sunbeam Building on North Sheridan Road. Drea Miner said opening the store was the brainchild of her husband, Charles.

“He’s always had that goal to open up a boutique, he had one before here in Peoria, but because of circumstances, had to shut down, so this was an opportunity for him to have his dream come true again,” said Drea Miner.

Charles gave credit to Felicha Brown, who owns Roylt Scents next door, for helping him secure the spot for the store.

“Kind of helped him get established, assure him that this is a good place, a good vibe, and you’ll get the clientele. It’s a good place for him,” said Brown.

Charles said minority-owned businesses are important for the community and inspire the next generation.

“Everyone has a dream, and if they can see someone else doing those things, they might say, ‘Well, maybe I can do this,'” said Charles Miner.

He wants others to pursue their dreams too, even if it’s starting small.

“Do your research, do your homework, but never let resources be the reason that you can’t get it going. Start small, start with just a little of anything to get it going,” said Charles Miner.

The grand opening for “It’s Miner Things!” is Wednesday, June 30 at 11 a.m.